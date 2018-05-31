The radio presenter made the announcement live on air during his show on Thursday, confirming that while he will remain at Radio 1, he will no longer front the breakfast show.

Nick Grimshaw has announced that he’s stepping down as host of the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show, after six years at the helm.

He said: “It was always my dream to do the breakfast show and I’m very grateful that I got to live my dream every day for what will be nearly six years.

“But six years is a long time and this isn’t a forever job. I had the time of my life. I’ve decided it’s time for a change and a new show.

“I love Radio 1 and can’t wait to get on with the new time slot and the removal of all alarms from my house.”

Grimmy’s final breakfast show will air in August, after which he will switch to the drive time slot, with Greg James set to take over his morning role.

He added: “I’m so happy to be swapping shows with my friend and yours Greg James, and can’t wait to wake up to him each morning. Not literally. Just on the radio. Unless he’s up for it.”