Nick Knowles Reveals Details Of Injury Just Days After His Strictly Come Dancing Debut

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk performing together on Saturday night BBC/Guy Levy

Nick Knowles has revealed he has sustained an injury just days after making his Strictly Come Dancing debut.

Over the weekend, the DIY SOS star and his partner Luba Mushtuk were the first couple to dance during Saturday’s Strictly live show.

The routine went by without a hitch, however, he told his Instagram followers on Monday morning that he subsequently hurt his arm while trying to change a tyre at the side of the motorway, and was seeking medical attention.

Posting a clip of himself with his arm in a makeshift sling, he explained: “At the weekend, my car broke down at the side of the motorway. I had my little boy in the car, so I wanted to change the tyre as quickly as I possibly could to make sure we were safe.

“In the process of hurrying to get the wheel off as quickly as I possibly could, I managed to damage my shoulder and arm a little bit. I’m not quite sure how or what, but it’s been quite painful, although a little better this morning.”

Luba and Nick in their official Strictly press photo BBC/Ray Burmiston

He went on to say he was on his way to get a scan and “top medical advice” from a clinic on London’s Harley Street, and was adamant he’d be heading to Strictly rehearsals straight after.

“Not ideal, but I’m convinced not something that’s going to stop me dancing this weekend,” Nick added.

Nick and Luba’s Jive earned them 18 points out of a possible 40 from the judging panel, placing them fourth from bottom.

JLS singer JB Gill came out on top after his and Amy Dowden’s Waltz, while Toyah Wilcox and Neil Jones’ Tango proved less impressive, only earning them a score of 12, including just two marks each from Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas.