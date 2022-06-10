Nicola Coughlan Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan has revealed she is putting off watching the finale of Derry Girls.

The hit Channel 4 sitcom ended its three-season run last month, with Nicola – who plays Clare Devlin in the show – admitting she is unsure when she would take the plunge and watch the last episode.

Advertisement

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “You know what, I haven’t watched the finale yet, because I was in LA when it came out.

“That day I just cried and cried because it felt like such an ending of an era, it’s been five years of my life.

Advertisement

“It was such a huge job for me to get and people connected with it so much, so I’m holding on to watch it.

“I don’t know when I’m going to because I know I’m going to cry a lot, so I’m just waiting, but the response to it was insane and amazing.”

Advertisement

Nicola (right) with her Derry Girls co-stars via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Derry Girls’ last ever episode was a stand-alone special set around the time of the Good Friday Agreement vote, which happened to coincide with Orla’s 18th birthday.

It aired the day after the final episode of series three, which saw Clare discover hat her father had been taken to hospital after suffering an aneurysm.

The final moments showed his coffin being carried into a church, with the cast all gathering at Clare’s the side.

Nicola added that it was important that writer Lisa McGee had “tackled” the subject of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement in the show as there was still “a great deal of misunderstanding” in the UK about its meaning.

Advertisement

“There are a lot of MPs in government that admit to never having read it, and peace in Northern Ireland is very fragile and precious,” she said.

“Derry Girls is a comedy, it’s not a comedy drama… but the fact that Lisa McGee can infuse it with that message shows how important it is because it’s real people’s lives in a real day to day so I think it’s brave and brilliant and necessary.”