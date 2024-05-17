This Is Why Nicola Coughlan Has No Issue Watching The 'Steamy' New Season Of Bridgerton With Her Family

Nicola Coughlan Santiago Felipe via Getty Images

Given the third season of Bridgerton has already got people talking due to its steamy content, it’s probably not something you’d associate with family viewing.

However, its new lead Nicola Coughlan doesn’t seem to mind sitting down to watch it with her parents – although there’s a reason for that.

In the lead-up to its release, plenty of critics picked up on the show’s “seriously steamy”, “sweet and seductive” and “super sultry” moments.

However, the former Derry Girls star has revealed she actually had it written into her contract that the version of Bridgerton that her family gets to see is very different to the rest of the world’s, in that it has no sex scenes featuring her character.

During an interview on SiriusXM last month, Nicola revealed: “It’s literally written into my contract. People think I’m saying it as a joke.”

“We grew up Irish Catholic. That’s just not how we vibe,” she added.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in Bridgerton

Each season of the record-breaking period drama centres around a different romance within the Bridgerton family.

This time around, Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan are stepping into the spotlight as their characters Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington (or “Polin” as they’ve become known to fans) explore their feelings for one another.

Opening up to Radio Times about her intimate scenes, Nicola shared last week: “We decided what we wanted to show and how we wanted to choreograph the scenes.

“We had agency and we could let it flow. Thankfully, we had that physical comfort with one another – so it ended up being a really beautiful thing.”

She’s also shared she was determined to be “very naked” in the show, as her way of hitting back at those who’ve body-shamed her since her rise to fame.