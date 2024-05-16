Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Shuts Down Body-Shamers By Choosing To Be ‘Very Naked On Camera’

Nicola Coughlan ANDREA RENAULT via Getty Images

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has clapped back at her body-shamers in the best way.

In a new interview with Stylist, the actor opened up about her decision to collaborate with the Netflix show’s intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot, in order to be “very naked on camera” to get back at trolls who have criticised her appearance. in the past

She recalled: “I specifically asked for certain lines and moments to be included.

“There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It just felt like the biggest ‘fuck you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering.”

“I felt beautiful in the moment, and I thought: ‘When I’m 80, I want to look back on this and remember how fucking hot I looked!’” she added of the scene.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) cheered on Nicola for shutting down her haters:

Nicola’s comments come after she pleaded with the internet to stop judging her body.

“If you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in January 2022.

“It’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day,”.

Despite having the gusto to shut down her critics, Nicola – who plays Penelope Featherington in the show – admitted that preparing to strip down for her first-ever sex scene wasn’t exactly easy.

In fact, she confessed she kicked back a margarita just to try on the skimpy strapless thong used in her nude scene.

“I went to the bathroom and looked in the full-length mirror, I was like: ‘Absolutely not!’ I hid it down the bottom of the laundry basket. I was like: ‘How am I going to do this?’” Nicola told Stylist.

But once she got over her initial jitters, the Derry Girls star said she became surprisingly comfortable filming the X-rated scene with her co-star Luke Newton, who plays her character’s love interest, Colin Bridgerton.

“By the end of the day, we were both lying under a blanket, not clothed, just chilling,” she explained. “We were like: ‘This is why nudists do it.’”