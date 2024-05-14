Luke Newton Reveals The 1 Bridgerton Character He Actually Auditioned To Play First

Luke Newton in character as Colin Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

It might be hard for Bridgerton fans to imagine Luke Newton as anyone other than the mild-mannered Colin, but his role in the hit Netflix show could have actually looked very different.

The British actor plays the third eldest Bridgerton brother in the hugely popular regency drama, which follows the seasonal courting, romantic entanglements and shocking scandals of the ton.

Advertisement

Now, he’s stepping into the lead role for season three opposite Nicola Coughlan (who plays Penelope Featherington) as the pair’s long-awaited romance will finally blossom in earnest.

However, Luke initially had his eyes on a very different role.

Speaking in a new interview with Radio Times, the actor said he first read for the part of the Duke Of Hastings, which went to Regé-Jean Page in the first series.

Regé-Jean Page in the first season of Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

“Eventually they said they thought I was more suited to Colin,” he explained.

“I came out of the audition and felt I’d done everything I could. Then I got the call and they said I’d been booked!”

Advertisement

In a previous interview with The Independent, Luke revealed that despite his audition to play the Duke Of Hastings, he quickly had his heart set on the role of Colin after seeing the script.

“As soon as I read that, I was like, ‘I really hope they don’t change their mind. This is the part I want, this is where I want to go for,’” he revealed, adding that it “worked out massively in my favour at the end”.

Simon Basset’s turbulent romance with eldest sister Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) formed the central plot of season one, while season two moved onto bachelor eldest brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and love interest Kate (Simone Ashley).

Season three will usher in “Polin” season (as shippers have affectionately named the new stars), with the pair’s friendship set to finally develop into something more over the course of the season.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope and Luke Newton as Colin in the third season of Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Advertisement

Elsewhere in his Radio Times interview, Luke revealed that he and Nicola would sit next to each other while getting their make-up done to help them hone in on their chemistry.

“That’s a good couple of hours spent having cups of tea, running lines and chatting. It meant our energy was aligned!”

In her own chat with the magazine, the Derry Girls confessed that approaching intimate scenes with her co-star was definitely “intimidating”, but ultimately became one the “things I enjoyed most”.

Bridgerton season three will be arriving in two parts, with the first four episodes out on Thursday, 16 May 2024 and the next four following on Thursday, 13 June.

Read Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton’s full interviews in the new issue of Radio Times .

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton on the cover of Radio Times Radio Times