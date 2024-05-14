People Are Just Realising Something Special About The Release Date For Heartstopper Season 3

Heartstopper fans have noticed something exciting about the return date for the latest series of the hit teen drama.
On Monday, Netflix released the first teaser clip for the third season of the Emmy-winning show, which looked ahead to a moment viewers have been waiting two years for.
This was accompanied by an announcement that the new episodes would begin streaming on Thursday 3 October.
It didn’t take long for fans to spot something interesting about this date – and its connection to another popular teen franchise.
You see, 3 October also happens to have become known as “Mean Girls” day as it’s the date when Lindsay Lohan’s character asks her love interest what day it is in the hit 2004 comedy.
And let’s just say, the connection put a big smile on fans’ faces…
Even Netflix’s UK account on X (formerly Twitter) got in on the fun, briefly changing its official bio to the Mean Girls quote: “On October 3rd he asked me what day it was.”
They also posted a meme of their own about the announcement, referencing the connection:
Most of Heartstopper’s cast will be returning for its third season, and it was previously revealed they’ll be joined by some exciting new additions.
Not only will Mission: Impossible star Hayley Atwell and Back To Black’s Eddie Marslan be playing new characters, Bridgerton’s break-out star Jonathan Bailey will also be making a cameo as a social media influencer that Charlie is obsessed with.
Sadly, though, there will be one noticeable absentee from the cast, after one particular Heartstopper fave confirmed back in March that she isn’t appearing in season three due to scheduling conflicts.