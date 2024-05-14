People Are Just Realising Something Special About The Release Date For Heartstopper Season 3

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in Heartstopper Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Heartstopper fans have noticed something exciting about the return date for the latest series of the hit teen drama.

On Monday, Netflix released the first teaser clip for the third season of the Emmy-winning show, which looked ahead to a moment viewers have been waiting two years for.

This was accompanied by an announcement that the new episodes would begin streaming on Thursday 3 October.

It didn’t take long for fans to spot something interesting about this date – and its connection to another popular teen franchise.

You see, 3 October also happens to have become known as “Mean Girls” day as it’s the date when Lindsay Lohan’s character asks her love interest what day it is in the hit 2004 comedy.

And let’s just say, the connection put a big smile on fans’ faces…

WERE GETTING HEARTSTOPPER ON MEANGIRLS DAY 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CcvicgLyVM — jane (@cfsadvocate11) May 13, 2024

MEAN GIRLS REFERENCE?!?!?! — leo 🌚🩶 | MAY 17TH 🚨 (@therealest0ne_) May 13, 2024

joe locke said happy mean girls day but it will change to happy heartstopper s3 release day xx pic.twitter.com/gVMquv2wLM — char zweig🎾 (@charstoppers) May 13, 2024

HEARTSTOPPER S3 ON MEAN GIRLS DAY pic.twitter.com/QSqr8j7bn2 — ceej.𖥔 ݁ ˖ִ ࣪⚝₊ ⊹˚ (@obtuseffinahole) May 13, 2024

netflix are the biggest mean girls stan releasing heartstopper on october 3rd because i said so — alice (@filmsofchalamet) May 13, 2024

When Mean Girls day becomes Heartstopper day 😭🫶🏼🌈 https://t.co/r6XMm0RPXb — Mols 🦋 (@mollyalice_) May 13, 2024

october 3rd is no longer mean girls day its heartstopper 3 day https://t.co/TEO1RjAMaO — mack 🍂 (@woIftrapva) May 13, 2024

Ok so are we doing Heartstopper than Mean Girls OR Mean Girls than Heartstopper — Abs met Will (@aheartonastring) May 13, 2024

Even Netflix’s UK account on X (formerly Twitter) got in on the fun, briefly changing its official bio to the Mean Girls quote: “On October 3rd he asked me what day it was.”

They also posted a meme of their own about the announcement, referencing the connection:

we made it! 🍂 pic.twitter.com/yxHXd7uUJ9 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 13, 2024

Most of Heartstopper’s cast will be returning for its third season, and it was previously revealed they’ll be joined by some exciting new additions.