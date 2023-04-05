Nicola Sturgeon's Husband Has Been Arrested In An Investigation Into The SNP's Finances

File photo dated 12/12/19 of SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell as they cast their votes in the 2019 General Election Andrew Milligan via PA Wire/PA Images

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband has been arrested as part of an investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Peter Murrell, who stood down as the party’s chief executive last month, was taken into custody by Police Scotland detectives this morning.

They are investigating the whereabouts of money which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday April 5, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.”

Footage posted online showed police conducting a search of the home Sturgeon - who was replaced as Scotland’s first minister last month by Humza Yousaf - and Murrell share on the outskirts of Glasgow.

Police vans were also seen outside the SNP’s headquarters in Edinburgh.

A statement by the party said: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

“At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This is a deeply concerning development and the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference.

“We need Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon to urgently state what they knew and when.”

What is the investigation about?

Police Scotland are investigating claims that £600,000 of donations from activists to support the campaign for a second independence referendum were used for other purposes.

The inquiry has been named Operation Branchform and was launched following allegations that the money, which was meant to be in a ring-fenced fund, had been misappropriated. The party has denied any wrongdoing.

It emerged in December that Murrell - who was the SNP’s chief executive for more than 20 years - had loaned the SNP £107,620 to help with “cash flow”.

Murrell resigned his post last month following a row over a 30,000 fall in the number of SNP members.

Party officials had initially denied the story when it was reported by the Sunday Mail, but eventually confirmed it was true.

That led to the resignation of the SNP’s head of press, Murray Foote.

Announcing his own resignation, Murrell said: “Responsibility for the SNP’s responses to media queries about our membership number lies with me as chief executive.

“While there was no intent to mislead, I accept that this has been the outcome.

“I have therefore decided to confirm my intention to step down as chief executive with immediate effect.”