Nicolas Cage Gives Hilariously On-Brand Answer When Asked About His Earliest Memory

Hollywood’s most beloved eccentric, Nicolas Cage, is at it again.

While the Oscar winner braved Stephen Colbert’s “Colbert Questionert” more than two weeks ago, The Late Show waited until Tuesday to release a clip of the lighthearted Q&A session.

During the interview, when asked about his earliest memory, the Renfield star arguably gave the most Cage-esque answer of his life.

“I know this sounds really far out, and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in-utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something,” Nicolas said. “I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but… maybe it happened.”

Stephen Colbert asked whether the actor was accompanied in the womb by “other people” or if the Oscar winner’s “pre-natal mind was conjuring” these faces without explanation. Nicolas took the audience’s laughter in stride — and replied in good faith.

“Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage,” he responded. “That’s going way back, so I don’t know, but that comes to mind… That thought has crossed my mind.”

That wasn’t the first question about life and death Nicolas asked the famously philosophical A-lister.

When asked what he thinks happens to people when they die, Nicolas – who has already secured a pyramid-shaped tomb for the event – had some thoughts.

“Oh wow,” said Cage. “Well, nobody really knows. I don’t know. I mean, I think they say that electricity is forever or eternal, that the spark keeps going. I’d like to think whatever spark is animating our bodies, once the body passes on, that the spark continues to go.

“But whether or not that electricity has consciousness or not, who could really say?”

The self-professed comic book lover also answered some less existential questions during his visit and was forced to decide between apples or oranges, dogs or cats — and he also revealed his least favourite smell. The speed of Nicola’s response betrayed a hilarious sincerity: