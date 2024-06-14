Nicole Kidman Sets The Record Straight On Practical Magic Sequel Rumours

Nicole Kidman MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

Nicole Kidman has confirmed she’s set to appear in a sequel to the cult film Practical Magic.

And she’s not the only member of the original cast returning for the follow-up.

Earlier this week, People magazine reported that Nicole and her co-star Sandra Bullock were negotiating a deal to reprise their roles from the first Practical Magic in a new sequel, 26 years after the release of the original.

Nicole has now confirmed to the same outlet that she and her fellow Oscar winner will both be appearing in Practical Magic 2.

“Yes I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that’s that,” she told the US outlet.

“There’s a lot more to tell which is why we go, ‘OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this’. [We] found a way in.”

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in Practical Magic Moviestore/Shutterstock

Practical Magic sees Nicole and Sandra playing a pair of witch sisters who have largely avoided using their powers as adults, but are given a crash course in “hard magic” when their boyfriends begin mysteriously dying, unveiling a family curse.

Despite a middling box office performance and a mixed critical response upon its initial release, the film eventually found its following and is now considered a cult classic.

As well as its two A-list leads, the first film featured appearances from Dianne West, Stockard Channing, Goran Višnjić and a young Evan Rachel Wood in only her second big-screen role.