Nicole Kidman is savouring the success of her new film Babygirl.

The Oscar-winning actor made a sultry reference to the erotic thriller as she was honoured at a National Board Of Review gala on Tuesday night in New York City, where she gulped down a full glass of milk.

During her acceptance speech for the organisation’s Best Actress award, Nicole toasted to the audience and declared: “I’m going to raise a glass of milk to all of the babygirls in the room.”

Then it was bottoms up for the star, who emptied the glass in seconds.

Offering a satisfied smile, she said, “Good girl,” and blew the cheering crowd a kiss before walking off the stage.

Nicole’s bit was a nod to a sexually charged moment in Babygirl, which finally hits UK cinemas later this week.

In the kink-curious movie, the Australian performer plays a straight-laced tech CEO named Romy Mathis, who ends up in an affair with a much younger intern named Samuel, played by Harris Dickinson.

Nicole Kidman fittingly toasts to “all of the babygirls in the room” with a glass of milk. #NBRAwards #Babygirl #A24 pic.twitter.com/SqHfFfs6Lx — National Board of Review (@NBRfilm) January 8, 2025

During a scene set at a bar, Samuel sends his boss a tall glass of milk.

Romy proceeds to sip down every last drop while locking eyes with the intern from across the room.

Once the evening winds down, Samuel walks past the CEO and leans in to whisper: “Good girl.”

While the subject matter of Babygirl may seem taboo to some, Nicole said she was thrilled to explore the dark side of desire through her role in the film, which was directed by Halina Reijn.

“It captivated me; it didn’t scare me,” she told W Magazine in an interview out last week.

“Yes, there’s sex, but it’s existential in its crisis for this character,” she continued, reflecting on Romy’s affair.

