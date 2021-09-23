Nicole Kidman Shares The Exact Moment She Realised She Was A 'Goner' For Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman revealed the very romantic New York City moment that got her swooning over Keith Urban many moons ago.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star, appearing virtually on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, was asked to tell the story of how her country music star husband first swept her off her feet.

“When did you know?” asked Fallon.

The musician “sat on the stoop of my New York apartment,” Nicole explained.

“I came out at 5 a.m. in the morning, and it was my birthday, and he had flowers,” she said. “And that was it. I was a goner.”

She went on to say that it was in that moment, “I’m like, ‘Yes I’ll marry you!’”