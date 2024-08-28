Even Nicole Kidman Isn't Sure She's 'Brave' Enough To Watch Her New Erotic Thriller

Nicole Kidman via Associated Press

Nicole Kidman has admitted that even she is a little nervous to watch her new movie due to its extreme content.

The Oscar winner takes the lead in A24’s new erotic thriller Babygirl, playing a married executive who embarks on a torrid affair with a much younger intern, played by Triangle Of Sadness and The Iron Claw star Harris Dickinson.

Speaking about the project to Vanity Fair, the Australian star shared: “There’s something in me going, ‘Okay, this was made for the big screen and to be seen with people’, but then I’m like, ‘That’s a high-wire act. I’m not sure I have that much bravery’.”

Reflecting on her past work, Nicole continued: “I’ve made some films that are pretty exposing, but not like this.”

The Moulin Rouge! actor went on to say that shooting certain scenes “left me ragged”.

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in Babygirl A24

“At some point I was like, ‘I don’t want to be touched. I don’t want to do this anymore, but at the same time I was compelled to do it’,” she shared.

“Halina [Reijn, the director of Babygirl] would hold me and I would hold her, because it was just very confronting to me… It’s like, ‘Golly, I’m doing this, and it’s actually now going to be seen by the world’. That’s a very weird feeling. This is something you do and hide in your home videos.”

Other “exposing” works in Nicole’s filmography include the Stanley Kubrick drama Eyes Wide Shut, in which she appeared with then-husband Tom Cruise, and the 2024 Netflix comedy A Family Affair, co-starring Zac Efron as her younger love interest.