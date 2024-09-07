This Is The Story Behind The Perfect Couple's Absolutely Wild Opening Dance Scene

Nicole Kidman as seen in the opening titles for The Perfect Couple Netflix

Alright, if you’ve been bingeing Netflix’s new murder mystery series these past few days, there’s something we need to discuss.

We are, of course, referring to the group dance that takes place in the opening titles of every episode of The Perfect Couple.

Despite the fact the show hinges on a rather serious murder case, the team took a rather light-hearted approach to its title sequence, which sees the entire cast performing a group dance on the beach.

And when we say the whole cast – we really do mean everyone. Meghann Fahy, Jack Reynor, Eve Hewson, actual Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and even Liev Schreiber are all seen busting a move in the sequence, which is set at the wedding which the whole series centres around.

Each episode of The Perfect Couple features the same dance sequence over the opening titles Netflix

“I feel this time is a little bit gloomy and I felt I wanted to do something which had a lot of life and a lot of fun. And I wanted to see all the characters having fun,” director Susanna Bier told Variety of the dance scene.

She also told Glamour: “I wanted to signal for the audience that, ‘Hey guys, it’s a murder mystery. It has a dark undercurrent, but it is really a lot of fun; you should know that this is not going to be homework,’” she says. “It’s not going to be a serious ride. It’s going to be fun, light and bubbly.”

The actors were less sold on the idea, though.

Apparently, everyone in the cast put together a WhatsApp group chat “to try and get the dance shut down”, according to Variety’s report.

Well, all except one.

“I wasn’t in that chain,” Liev insisted. “The entire cast had a mutiny about this idea except for me, I was already in my trailer practicing the dance moves.

“I just like dancing and I was kinda disappointed when it came out that I’m not in it more – because I thought I did it really well.”

Liev Schreiber throws shapes with his co-stars in the opening titles of The Perfect Couple Netflix

“I didn’t feel like Greer would dance! I felt like Greer would watch,” Nicole said of her character. “But I danced as Greer. I think it’s great and I’m so glad they got us all to do it. ’Cause there’s some joy in it.”

Meanwhile, former White Lotus star Meghann admitted: “I actually have a really, really huge issue with learning choreography so I was very nervous about it.”

“The God’s honest truth is that at the end of the day we were very, very joyful about it, we all sort of ended up giving in to it,” she added. “It was so fun and I actually weirdly think it’s amazing.”

Meanwhile, Susanna also revealed the whole scene looked in jeopardy due to timing issues, but she was adamant that it would make it into the final cut, resulting in “serious conversations”.

“Normally you would spend a full day, probably two days shooting something like that and we did it in one and a half hours,” she recalled.

“[Everyone went], ‘Are you sure you want to spend time doing this when we are so short of time?’ and I was like – I could hear myself being like a two-year-old – ‘I want it! I want it!’.”