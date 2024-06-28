Nicole Scherzinger Gets Candid About Her Hopes To Start A Family In The Future

Nicole Scherzinger at the Tonys earlier this month Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger has shared her hopes to become a mother in the future.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer told The Times she would “love to” start a family, although her work is currently her priority.

“I’ve never shied away from that. I can’t wait,” the X Factor star shared. “It’s like the clock is ticking. I want to have a baby but work calls.

Advertisement

“But I’m going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children.”

Nicole has been engaged to former rugby player Thom Evans since June 2023, after they met on the celebrity edition of The X Factor in 2019, on which the Poison singer was a judge and he was a contestant.

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger at the Oliviers in April Dave Benett via Getty Images

“It’s nice, because he likes a system – he’s extremely organised and he’s extremely on time, which is the opposite of me, so he makes me so much better in that way,” Nicole said of the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant.

“I don’t know if all rugby players are like this but he’s the cleanest.”

During the interview, Nicole made it clear that he and her fiancé were in no rush to get married, particularly as she’s about to head into a new Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard.

Advertisement

“The year after that,” she insisted, while her publicist noted the wedding is “not even planned” for the time being.

It’s fair to say the past year has been an exciting one for Nicole, after she won rave reviews for her leading performance as Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd’s reimagined revival of Sunset Boulevard.