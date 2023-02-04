Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans Claudio Lavenia/amfAR via Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger has laughed off reports that she has split from former rugby player Thom Evans.

The Pussycat Dolls star started dating Thom three years ago when he appeared on a celebrity spin-off of The X Factor, which she was a judge on.

On Friday, the Sun reported that the couple had called time on their relationship, claiming “distraught” Thom had left LA and moved in with a friend in London.

But Nicole quickly shot down the reports on Friday evening on her Instagram Story.

Sharing a screen grab of the Sun’s report, Nicole wrote: “What a joke.”

She also tagged Thom and added: “See you for Valentine’s Day babe @te11.”

Nicole Scherzinger's Instagram Nicole Scherzinger/Instagram

Thom then reposted the same statement to his own page, showing the pair are well and truly still together.

Ever since meeting, the pair have shared regular updates of their romance on social media.

Nicole previously described Thom as “the man of my dreams”, and revealed that she wants to start a family with him.

“I definitely want kids, at the right time,” she told The Mirror.