Nigel Farage Throws Lots Of Dead Fish Into The River Thames

Nigel Farage dumped a load of dead fish into the River Thames in Westminster from a small boat on Wednesday morning.

The stunt was staged to protest against the proposed Brexit transition deal that would see the EU retain influence over UK fishing waters until 2021.

It had been expected that Tory MPs included Jacob Rees-Mogg would take part - but in the end only the Ukipper was the sole politician to throw any fish.

Journalists onboard the boat reported the haddock caught off the coast of Essex four days ago smelled quite bad.

Nigel Farage throws some fish