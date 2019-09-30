433 Nigels Just Gathered In A Pub In Worcestershire Because Why The Hell Not

Press Association Maximum Nigel.

More than 400 people named Nigel gathered in a country pub for a special party designed to “celebrate Nigelness”. The event at the Fleece Inn in Worcestershire, was attended by 433 Nigels, according to Landlord Nigel Smith – including one who flew over from America especially. And Smith, 56, hopes he has done his bit to help put the name back on the map with his event in the village of Bretforton, which also raised money for the British Heart Foundation. He told PA: “I’ve always felt that the name’s much maligned – people would say to me when I was young ‘Nigel, that’s got to be a joke name hasn’t it?’ “So it was really just to get a few Nigels together in the same room, to share Nigel stories and celebrate our Nigelness – that was the original intention.”

Press Association More than 400 Nigels attended the event.

Smith first got the idea of a Nigel-themed get-together a couple of years back when he was “a bit shocked” to find Office for National Statistics data suggested there had been no babies named Nigel in 2016. He finally got round to arranging the event this year and, after a Facebook page advertising went viral, he was delighted with the turnout. “We got some 433 Nigels there last night, plus about another thousand non-Nigels who’d just come along for a laugh,” he said. All Nigels were required to prove their credentials with a passport or driver’s licence, and anyone who did was rewarded with a free pint and a Nigel badge. Everyone else was given a non-Nigel badge. Smith said: “We had a singer, a busker – both called Nigel – and a comedian called Nigel. We had Nigel awards for the furthest travelled, the youngest, oldest. We picked a collective noun for Nigels, which is a niggle of Nigels. “We basically registered all the Nigels into the building so we knew how many were there so we could claim at least an unofficial record if nothing else.”

Press Association The Fleece Inn in Worcestershire hosted the Nigel-themed event.

Gratifyingly for those worried about the future of the name, the youngest Nigel there was just seven months old – while the furthest travelled Nigel had crossed the Atlantic just to be there. Smith said: “He was a Texan guy who lives in Denver, Colorado, who had seen it on social media and was very keen, so his girlfriend put it out to all the friends to see if they’d each send a few dollars to fund a trip for Nigel to come over, which they duly did. “That raised enough money for them both to come over, so he was not only our Texan Nigel but also our crowdfunded Nigel.”

Press Association Nigel-themed beers were on tap (Picture: PA)