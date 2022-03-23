Nigella Lawson Makes Unexpected Food Confession And We Are Totally On Board

Nigella Lawson Anne-Marie Jackson via Getty Images

Nigella Lawson may be known for her decadent and luxurious recipes, but even she loves some classic grub now and again.

The TV chef has revealed her love of a chip kebab – and to be honest, who can blame her?

Advertisement

Appearing on Australian TV show The Project, Nigella was asked if she was “a hot chips lady or a kebab lady?”

“Well, I rather like a chip kebab,” she replied.

Advertisement

But of course Nigella likes to zsush it up a bit, adding lemon zest, juice and humous for an extra taste sensation.

“One of my favourites is flatbread, humous, a bit of lemon zest, chips, some lemon juice and salt and wrap it up.

Advertisement

“Now, that is so good. So wonderful,” she added.

.@Nigella_Lawson joins us and shares what it's like hosting her private dinner parties versus one for 500 guests. Nigella is in Melbourne for the Food and Wine Festival, which kicks off this Friday.#TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/ksSoqSVxPD — The Project (@theprojecttv) March 22, 2022

During the interview, Nigella also addressed her infamous “mîcrowhavé” moment.

The TV cook got everyone talking in 2020, when she debuted her unusual pronunciation of the kitchen gadget on her BBC cookery show Cook Eat Repeat, with the moment even landing a TV Bafta nomination .

Nigella said she “wasn’t even aware I’d said that out loud’ and explained: “I would say that at home, when I did it, it’s just a joke, mispronouncing words.”

Advertisement

Asked if she had any other unexpected nicknames for things at home, Nigella said: “I have other words I use, you know how all families have those words.