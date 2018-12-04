Following on from her rainbow covered, global best-seller, ‘The Flavour Thesaurus’, which encouraged readers to experiment with bold and innovative combinations, Niki Segnit is back with a new, must-have book for any inquisitive cook – only this time she’s focusing on method rather than flavour. Eight years in the making (minus the six months Segnit took off to have twins), ‘Lateral Cooking’ sets out to boost our confidence and creativity in the kitchen by showing us how dishes from around the world are connected. The idea: to start cooking without recipes. Here are seven reasons to give it a spin.

1) ‘Lateral cooking’ will make you feel like a true cook. Many people never learn how to cook anything by heart because they’re just following recipes all the time. Segnit believes in getting to grips with a bunch of basic formulas – which she calls “starting points not recipes” – and connecting them up in a way that makes people understand the similarities between them. The book plots 12 ‘continuums’, making connections between different foods. With bread, for example, Segnit explains how a flatbread is only a short hop away from a soda bread, which uses the same formula as a scone. From there, you can tweak the formula to make a loaf of bread, a burger bun and with some more ingredients (and skill), you can even create a brioche. Only after years of researching the book does Segnit – who didn’t start cooking until her 20s – consider herself a “true cook”. “I have learnt to do a whole lot of stuff without having to use recipes, because I start from the same starting point. I have it in my head, I have it loaded on to my own personal hard drive.” 2) You can save money (and prevent food waste). If you are a lateral cook, you’re more likely to use things up. “When I was a very recipe devoted cook, I would buy what I needed for that recipe and I’d have tons of stuff left over that would wilt in the fridge,” says Segnit, “because I’d go on to cook a different recipe with a completely different sets of ingredients.” Now, every few days, she opens the fridge to look at what she’s got instead. She’s also very conscious of auditing her cupboards. “I start with the ingredients, rather than a recipe and the effect it has on waste is profound,” she says. “Of course it’s good for the environment too.”

Bloomsbury Publishing