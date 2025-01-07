Nikki Glaser Shared The 'Mean' Jokes She Cut From The Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser via Associated Press

Nikki Glaser, a comedian who came up in the roast circuit, has been roundly praised online for her opening Golden Globes monologue.

However, some fans didn’t like her controversial quip about Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been charged with sex trafficking, drug possession and firearms, and awaits trial.

Still, Golden Globes executive producer Glenn Weiss has already told Variety: “We absolutely had a great experience with her, and think that she would be great at this in the long term.”

In a recent conversation with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show, the comic revealed some of the jokes she cut from the 82nd ceremony’s opening.

In the interview, Nikki said: “Some of these would get pitched and we’re like, ‘We can’t say that,’ to which Howard replied, ‘oh good’.”

She then began to share the jokes she said had been relegated to the ‘Howard Stern file’, which included:

“The Golden Globes is the only time when you can see the biggest stars in movies and television join together with the same goal: getting out of here tonight before Dax Shephard asks them to do his podcast.”

“Glen Powell is nominated tonight for Hit Man. Who would have thought that by the end of the year, you’d only be the second hottest hit man in America” [referring to the Luigi Mangione trial].

[Of Meryl Streep, Steve Martin and Martin Shortt’s appearance in Only Murders In the Building] “It just goes to show you, you are never too old to still need money.”

“Here’s Ben Affleck. I can’t wait to see which Jennifer you try to ruin next.”

“The Wild Robot is nominated tonight. And by that, I mean Nicole Kidman after two white wines.”

“Daniel Craig is nominated for his performance in Queer, which is a movie and not just what my uncle Chuckie calls Wicked.”

“Nicolas Cage is here tonight looking well-rested after a night of sleeping in Elvis’s coffin.”

“Amy Adams is nominated for her performance in Night Bitch, while I was totally snubbed for my performance in Day Slut.”

“Timothée [Chalamet] took lessons in guitar, dialect movement and vocals to become Bob Dylan, while Bob Dylan became Bob Dylan the old-fashioned way – heroin and autism.”

“Squid Game is a show where people starve themselves while ruthlessly competing for the ultimate prize. Oh, wait, no, sorry that’s this show.”

Nikki says she cut these for a variety of reasons ― some were too “mean,” while she wasn’t sure of some celeb’s reactions (like Nicole Kidman).