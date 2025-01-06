Ariana Grande Recreates Wicked's Most Iconic Meme After Trump Joke

via Associated Press

Last night’s 82nd Golden Globes ceremony began with a monologue from comedian Nikki Glaser.

Among other jokes ― including a line about the show being “Ozempic’s biggest night” ― the star quipped that the talented and “powerful” people in the prestigious audience could do “anything ― except tell the country who to vote for.”

This seemingly referred to Trump’s recent US win; many in the crowd had endorsed Kamala.

She then sighed, “It’s okay ― you’ll get ’em next [election]. If there is one.”

Adding, “I’m scared,” she then turned to Ariana Grande.

Turning to the singer and Wicked co-star with her hand outstretched, Nikki said: “Ariana, hold my finger!”

Ariana then mimed holding onto the comedian’s finger before actually grabbing onto Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo’s pinkie.

She mouthed to Nikki, “I’m holding hers.”

That was a reference to one of the most memorable moments from the movie’s press tour, when Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo sat down with EqualPride journalist Tracy E. Gilchrist for Out magazine.

Say hello to your roast for the night—Oops, we mean HOST for the night... @NikkiGlaser! 🎙️ #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/MVa5FQ1NoS — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

Cynthia Erivo’s impassioned response to the interviewer’s comment about people “holding space” for the lyrics of Defying Gravity inexplicably led Ariana to hold onto her little finger.

Speaking about the meme last month, Ariana told Variety: “I didn’t know what any part of it meant.”

She added, “I don’t know what the tapping was about, but that happened,” she added (of the moment she grabbed Cynthia’s finger and gently tapped it).

That’s not the only Wicked reference Ariana made throughout the night ― it turns out her awards ceremony outfit was a clever reference to the movie too.