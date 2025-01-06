This Is The Secret Meaning Behind Ariana Grande's Golden Globes Red Carpet Look

Ariana Grande at the Golden Globes via Associated Press

Throughout the press tour for the big-screen adaptation of Wicked last year, Ariana Grande kept it pretty in pink in homage to her character, Glinda.

So, it might surprise you to hear that for her first major outing of this year’s awards season, she took a rather different approach.

At Sunday night’s Golden Globes – where she was nominated for her performance in the hit movie musical – the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet in an elaborate golden dress.

However, making her way into the event, she revealed that the dress was still her way of paying tribute to Wicked.

Ariana Grande referenced Wicked in a more subtle way at the 2025 Golden Globes via Associated Press

Revealing that her dress was a vintage Givenchy dress from 1966, Ariana told Variety: “My stylist and I found it, and it’s yellow because, ‘follow the yellow brick road’.”

She added: “And it’s one of Glinda’s favourite colours – here we are.”

Ariana and her co-star Cynthia Erivo were both nominated for awards for their performances as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in Wicked.

The film itself was up for four awards in total, also scoring nods in the Best Film (Musical Or Comedy) and Cinematic And Box Office Achievement categories.

Both Ariana and Cynthia are now hot favourites to score nominations at the upcoming Oscars.

Later this year, the pair will reprise their Wicked roles in the sequel Wicked For Good, which will explore the second half of the original stage play.

As with the first film, they’ll be joined by an all-star cast that includes Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey, recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Hollywood icon Jeff Goldblum, rising star Marissa Bode and Broadway performer Ethan Slater, with whom Ariana is now in a relationship after first meeting on set.

Wicked For Good will feature two brand new songs, written by the original movie’s composer Stephen Schwartz.

Check out more looks from the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet below…