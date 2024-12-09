Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in Wicked Universal

We’re happy to report that it looks like there’s going to be a healthy showing for us Brits at awards season next year.

On Monday afternoon, the nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes were announced, with a host of UK-based talent among the contenders for the night’s top awards.

Among them were Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, Daniel Craig for his work in Queer and Conclave’s Ralph Fiennes.

Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino's Queer A24

Tilda Swinton has been recognised for her work in Pablo Almodovar’s The Room Next Door, against Felicity Jones for The Brutalist.

And while The Substance may have been a surprise hit at the Globes, another of the year’s most prolific horrors also nabbed a nomination, with Hugh Grant in the running for an acting prize.

Hugh Grant in Heretic Kimberley French/A24

We have to give a shout-out to Kate Winslet, too, nominated not just for her work in the film Lee but also the limited series The Regime.

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses Apple TV+

Ewan McGregor also landed a nomination for A Gentleman In Moscow, as did The Day Of The Jackal star Eddie Redmayne.

Completing the list of British actors are Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning, Slow Horses’ Jack Lowden and Feud’s Naomi Watts.

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning have both been nominated for Golden Globes Ed Miller/Netflix

But it wasn’t just British actors that scored nominations.

Pop singer Robbie Williams and composer Atticus Ross have both been nominated in the Best Original Song category for their contributions to the biopic Better Man and the tennis drama Challengers, respectively.

Robbie Williams is up for his first Golden Globe via Associated Press