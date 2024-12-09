We’re happy to report that it looks like there’s going to be a healthy showing for us Brits at awards season next year.
On Monday afternoon, the nominees for the 2025 Golden Globes were announced, with a host of UK-based talent among the contenders for the night’s top awards.
Among them were Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, Daniel Craig for his work in Queer and Conclave’s Ralph Fiennes.
Tilda Swinton has been recognised for her work in Pablo Almodovar’s The Room Next Door, against Felicity Jones for The Brutalist.
And while The Substance may have been a surprise hit at the Globes, another of the year’s most prolific horrors also nabbed a nomination, with Hugh Grant in the running for an acting prize.
We have to give a shout-out to Kate Winslet, too, nominated not just for her work in the film Lee but also the limited series The Regime.
Moving onto the TV categories, Keira Knightley has scored a nomination off the back of the festive spy thriller Black Doves, with other leading performances from Slow Horses’ Gary Oldman, House Of The Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy, Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd earning them recognition.
Ewan McGregor also landed a nomination for A Gentleman In Moscow, as did The Day Of The Jackal star Eddie Redmayne.
Completing the list of British actors are Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning, Slow Horses’ Jack Lowden and Feud’s Naomi Watts.
But it wasn’t just British actors that scored nominations.
Pop singer Robbie Williams and composer Atticus Ross have both been nominated in the Best Original Song category for their contributions to the biopic Better Man and the tennis drama Challengers, respectively.