Nikki Grahame has died aged 38 after battling anorexia. The much-loved Big Brother star had checked into a private hospital last month after her eating disorder worsened in lockdown. It came after fans, friends and family of the star raised more than £65,500 via a fundraising page to start paying for life-saving care. Her manager confirmed she had died on Friday morning. A statement from her representative said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021. Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.”

The organisers of the Go Fund Me fundraiser updated the page to share the sad news with fans of the star. “It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April,” it reads. “It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely. “We would like to request privacy at this difficult time, while Nikki’s friends and family process the sad news. “Full details will be released as and when we know them. “All donations have been greatly appreciated and it was heartwarming for everyone including Nikki to see how much she was loved. “Funds will be held safely in this GoFundMe until we have established an organisation supporting those suffering from anorexia to which we will make a donation in Nikki’s memory. We will post updates for you with more details as soon as we have them. Rest In Peace, Nikki. We love you & not a day will go by without missing your smile. X X X” Stars from the entertainment world have been paying tribute on Twitter...

I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki Graham x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest , most bubbly sweetest girl x❤️❤️❤️💔 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) April 10, 2021

Thinking of Susan and Nikki’s close friends and family. A Big Brother Icon x pic.twitter.com/Stv6bNJAay — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 10, 2021

Bloody hell, just read the sad news about Nikki Grahame. Definitely one of the stars from the glory years of reality tv. I met her a long time ago and she was a lovely girl. RIP young lady. — Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 10, 2021

Rip Nikki Grahame as fellow Big brother contestants we’ve gone through the same experience and having met you on tv shows! our heart goes out to your family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8iP7TLHEHi — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) April 10, 2021

Really sad to hear the passing of @NikkiGrahame grateful to have spent many fun times together ❤️ my thoughts are with her family. Rest in Peace lovely girl ❤️ — Joe McElderry (@joemcelderry91) April 10, 2021

RIP Nikki Grahame. Sad news. Just 38 years old 🙏🏼❤️ — Mario Falcone (@Mario_Falcone) April 10, 2021

I had the absolute pleasure of working with Nikki Grahame last year! She was an absolute joy, an icon like no other and will be so deeply missed! RIP Nikki ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CGmbNL4waF — Cheryl Hole (@CherylHoleQueen) April 10, 2021

Nikki Grahame was a reality TV icon and I so dearly wanted her to be well. This is very sad. — Juno Dawson (@junodawson) April 10, 2021