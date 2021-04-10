Nikki Grahame has died aged 38 after battling anorexia.
The much-loved Big Brother star had checked into a private hospital last month after her eating disorder worsened in lockdown.
It came after fans, friends and family of the star raised more than £65,500 via a fundraising page to start paying for life-saving care.
Her manager confirmed she had died on Friday morning.
A statement from her representative said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021. Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.”
The organisers of the Go Fund Me fundraiser updated the page to share the sad news with fans of the star.
“It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April,” it reads.
“It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.
“We would like to request privacy at this difficult time, while Nikki’s friends and family process the sad news.
“Full details will be released as and when we know them.
“All donations have been greatly appreciated and it was heartwarming for everyone including Nikki to see how much she was loved.
“Funds will be held safely in this GoFundMe until we have established an organisation supporting those suffering from anorexia to which we will make a donation in Nikki’s memory. We will post updates for you with more details as soon as we have them. Rest In Peace, Nikki. We love you & not a day will go by without missing your smile. X X X”
Stars from the entertainment world have been paying tribute on Twitter...
Nikki was a contestant on the seventh series of Big Brother UK in 2006.
Last month, Nikki’s mum Sue told The Telegraph (££) that lockdown had “floored” her daughter.
“This last year has just about floored her,” she told the newspaper. “From the first lockdown, it was hellish. She struggled because she couldn’t go to the gym.
“Then in December she fell down and cracked her pelvis in two places and broke her wrist. I stayed with her for three or four weeks because she couldn’t do anything.
We’ve been on this road a long time, 30 years on and off, and I’ve never seen her this bad. I’m frightened that I’ll die and she’ll have no one to support her. I don’t want her to go through any of this alone.”
Useful websites and helplines:
- Beat, Adult Helpline: 0808 801 0677 and Youthline: 0808 801 0711 or email help@
beateatingdisorders.org.uk ( adults) fyp@ beateatingdisorders.org.uk ( youth support)
Samaritans, open 24 hours a day, on 116 123
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393