Big Brother Hosts Davina McCall And Rylan Clark-Neal Lead Tributes To Nikki Grahame Following Her Death, Aged 38

Big Brother hosts Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal have led the tributes to Nikki Grahame following her death at the age of 38.
The much-loved Big Brother star’s manager confirmed she had died on Friday morning after checking into a private hospital last month to treat her eating disorder.
Davina tweeted that she was “desperately sad” at the news, writing: “I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki Graham x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest , most bubbly sweetest girl.”
Rylan, who won the eleventh series of Celebrity Big Brother and went on to host Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, also paid tribute on Twitter.
Other stars from the entertainment world have also been paying tribute...
A statement from her representative said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021. Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.”
Nikki’s death came after fans, friends and family of the star raised more than £65,500 via a fundraising page to start paying for her care.
The organisers of the Go Fund Me fundraiser updated the page to share the sad news with fans of the star.
“It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April,” it reads.
“It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.”
Nikki was a contestant on the seventh series of Big Brother UK in 2006.
Last month, Nikki’s mum Sue told The Telegraph (££) that lockdown had “floored” her daughter.
“This last year has just about floored her,” she told the newspaper. “From the first lockdown, it was hellish. She struggled because she couldn’t go to the gym.
“Then in December she fell down and cracked her pelvis in two places and broke her wrist. I stayed with her for three or four weeks because she couldn’t do anything.
We’ve been on this road a long time, 30 years on and off, and I’ve never seen her this bad. I’m frightened that I’ll die and she’ll have no one to support her. I don’t want her to go through any of this alone.”
Useful websites and helplines:
- Beat, Adult Helpline: 0808 801 0677 and Youthline: 0808 801 0711 or email help@
beateatingdisorders.org.uk ( adults) fyp@ beateatingdisorders.org.uk ( youth support)
Samaritans, open 24 hours a day, on 116 123
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393