Big Brother Hosts Davina McCall And Rylan Clark-Neal Lead Tributes To Nikki Grahame Following Her Death, Aged 38

Big Brother hosts Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal have led the tributes to Nikki Grahame following her death at the age of 38. The much-loved Big Brother star’s manager confirmed she had died on Friday morning after checking into a private hospital last month to treat her eating disorder. Davina tweeted that she was “desperately sad” at the news, writing: “I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki Graham x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest , most bubbly sweetest girl.”

I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki Graham x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest , most bubbly sweetest girl x❤️❤️❤️💔 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) April 10, 2021

Rylan, who won the eleventh series of Celebrity Big Brother and went on to host Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, also paid tribute on Twitter.

Thinking of Susan and Nikki’s close friends and family. A Big Brother Icon x pic.twitter.com/Stv6bNJAay — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 10, 2021

Other stars from the entertainment world have also been paying tribute...

Bloody hell, just read the sad news about Nikki Grahame. Definitely one of the stars from the glory years of reality tv. I met her a long time ago and she was a lovely girl. RIP young lady. — Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 10, 2021

Rip Nikki Grahame as fellow Big brother contestants we’ve gone through the same experience and having met you on tv shows! our heart goes out to your family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8iP7TLHEHi — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) April 10, 2021

Really sad to hear the passing of @NikkiGrahame grateful to have spent many fun times together ❤️ my thoughts are with her family. Rest in Peace lovely girl ❤️ — Joe McElderry (@joemcelderry91) April 10, 2021

Such sad news about Nikki Graeme devastated...What a beautiful person she was, condolences to her loved ones xxxxxx — Antony Costa (@AntonyCosta) April 10, 2021

A statement from her representative said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021. Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.” Nikki’s death came after fans, friends and family of the star raised more than £65,500 via a fundraising page to start paying for her care. The organisers of the Go Fund Me fundraiser updated the page to share the sad news with fans of the star. “It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April,” it reads. “It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.”

Mark R. Milan via Getty Images Nikki Grahame attending the W7 end of summer glow out party on September 25, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Mark R. Milan/GC Images)