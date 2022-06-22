Nikki Haley Hopes 'Successful' Brexit Will Cause Other EU Countries To Leave

John Lamparski via Getty Images

Nikki Haley, a possible 2024 US presidential candidate, has suggested she hopes the European Union splits up.

Speaking in London on Wednesday, the former US ambassador to the UN, said Brexit was “an experiment that I hope is successful”.

“If the UK can be successful in Brexit you will see other countries do the same thing,” the leading Republican politician said.

Donald Trump is seen as highly likely to launch a bid to recapture the White House following his loss to Joe Biden 2020.

Haley, who served as Trump’s UN ambassador for two years having previously been governor of South Carolina, could challenge him for the Republican nomination.

Speaking at the Policy Exchange think-tank, Haley said she had “watched with bated breath” as the EU referendum campaign took place.

“I love when people use the power of their voice, and the fact they wanted to leave the EU, I don’t blame them, I was a Brexit supporter,” she said.

Haley also said American politicians should steer clear of commenting on the current war of words between the UK and EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“It’s none of their business,” she said. “This is something that you have to decide. We should support whatever it is you end up doing.”

In her speech, Haley also condemned Vladimir Putin and warned the West should face up to Russia’s alliance with China.

She said it was not “a matter of if” but “when there’s going to be an invasion”of Taiwan by Beijing.