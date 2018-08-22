Nine-Year-Old's Adorable Note For Big Sister Who Was 'Sad' Will Melt Your Heart

Sibling life often consists of screaming matches, fisticuffs and tantrums over who gets to play with what, leaving many a parent pulling their hair out.

So when one mum found a loving note from one of her daughters to the other, she was left pleasantly surprised.

Lobke Marsden said her daughters, aged 12 and nine, spend most of their time fighting - however on Tuesday her eldest daughter was feeling “a little sad” and the younger one clearly decided to take matters into her own hands.