Nish Kumar Pokes Fun At BBC Exit As Revamped Mash Report Debuts On Dave

The Mash Report host Nish Kumar poked fun at his departure from the BBC as the show returned in its newly-revamped form on Dave on Thursday. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the BBC had axed the cult satirical series after four years “in order to make room for new comedy shows”. Following this, it was announced that The Mash Report would return – albeit rebranded as Late Night Mash – on the comedy channel Dave, which has now aired its first episode. Introducing the show, Nish made light of his BBC exit, joking: “Welcome to Late Night Mash. Like the Taliban, despite popular demand we are back. “Yes, that’s right. I’m Nish Kumar and I was cancelled by the BBC. And like everyone that’s been ‘cancelled’, I got a new television show on a different channel and I’m more unapologetic than ever.”

James Veysey/Shutterstock Nish Kumar

He added: “Think of me as the brown Laurence Fox, not because we are similar but mainly because I think he would really hate that.” Commenting on his new home, Nish added: “It’s a pleasure to be here though. Normally BBC shows actually end up on Dave without having to be cancelled first. “But we’re really looking forward to making a success of this show on Dave, by which I mean being on Channel 4 in two years time.”