The BBC has confirmed the satirical comedy series The Mash Report has been axed after four series. Hosted by Nish Kumar and featuring regular appearances from comedians like Rachel Parris and Ellie Taylor, The Mash Report has garnered a loyal following since its debut 2017. It is also responsible for a number of viral clips, most notably a scene featuring Rachel Parris, which was titled How Not To Sexually Harass Someone. However, a spokesperson for the BBC has now confirmed that The Mash Report will not be returning, “in order to make room for new comedy shows”.

BBC Nish Kumar has hosted The Mash Report since 2017

They said: “We are very proud of The Mash Report but in order to make room for new comedy shows we sometimes have to make difficult decisions and it won’t be returning. “We would like to thank all those involved in four brilliant series and hope to work with Nish Kumar, Rachel Parris and the team in the future.”

BBC Nish with The Mash Report's team of comedians

Several news outlets pointed out The Mash Report’s axing comes after reports in The Telegraph last year suggesting the BBC’s newly-appointed director general Tim Davie was “planning to tackle perceived left-wing bias in the corporation’s comedy shows”. Davie later branded these claims “nonsense”, saying (via Chortle): “I’ve no idea where that came from. Reading some of the commentary is ridiculous. “Comedy has always been poking at authority. If a particular government is in charge you probably do get a bit more edge against those in power, that’s how it works. And, by the way, I want good satire on the BBC. I like being adventurous.”

Leon Neal/Getty Images Tim Davie