Not a single person of Black Caribbean origin has won a place on a prestigious graduate scheme for Whitehall civil servants – despite a record number of applicants.

The latest annual report on the Civil Service Fast Stream, which aims to recruit future leaders of Government departments, reveals that 339 individuals with Caribbean heritage applied in 2016, nearly double the previous year.

Yet none of the applicants managed to secure a place, the first time in five years there was no representation from that ethnic group in the cohort.

The Government is already under fire over the Windrush scandal and Labour’s Shadow Equalities Minister Dawn Butler said that the figures suggested “a deep-rooted racial bias” in the system.

“With some of these graduate applicants likely to be the grandchildren of the Windrush generation, it’s yet another devastating blow to the community,” she said.

The civil service union, the First Division Association, said that the “shocking figures” – which follow revelations that privately-educated graduates are increasing their success rate on the scheme - proved that much more is needed to be done to recruit from minority ethnic communities.

Senior civil servants admit there is an historic problem in getting candidates from Black Caribbean backgrounds into the scheme, which the government has tended to blame on problems in the education system.

The 2016 figures, the most recent available in the annual report, suggest that the grandchildren of the Windrush generation are finding it even harder than in previous years to get into the programme.

Year Accepted/Applied 2016 0/339 2015 3/156 2014 3/168 2013 1/111 2012 1/144 2011 0/130 2010 0/190 Figures for Black Caribbean applicants to the Civil Service Fast Stream

The success rate for Black Caribbean applicants over the period 2010-16 is a tiny 0.64%.

In contrast, the success rate of White British applicants was about 4.3% in 2016 - with 903 out of 20,536 white applicants succeeding - suggesting they are six times more likely to win a place.

Thirteen candidates from Black African backgrounds got onto the highly competitive scheme, though with 1,693 applicants that’s a success rate of just 0.7%.

Shadow Equalities Minister Butler said: “These figures are shocking.

“For not a single Black Caribbean applicant to make it for the first time in five years, in a year that saw the highest number of applications from this group, shows we are going backwards and suggests a deep rooted racial bias in the process that must be tackled immediately.

“It proves what I have always said – Black, Asian and minority ethnic people face multiple layers of disadvantage in society and have to jump over additional hurdles and be spectacular in order to succeed in life.

“The Civil Service must explain these figures and the steps they are taking to tackle it as it suggests unconscious bias training may be necessary.”

She added: “For this to happen in Theresa May’s first year as Prime Minister is a telling sign; far from tackling the burning injustices in society, Theresa May cannot even sort out the problems in her own backyard.”