'No Lockdown This Winter' Says Cabinet Minister Amid Rising Covid Cases

Barcroft Media via Getty Images An almost deserted Westminster Bridge in central London as the Coronavirus pandemic escalated in March 2020.

The business secretary has “categorically ruled out” another lockdown this winter despite rising covid cases.

Kwasi Kwarteng said the government does not want to go back to the most severe restrictions.

It comes as health leaders warned some covid measures must immediately be reintroduced if England is to avoid “stumbling into a winter crisis”.

However, asked about another lockdown, Kwarteng told Sky News: “No, I would rule that out”.

Kwarteng said the government had “plotted a path” between the “extremes” of lockdown and not locking down.

He made the statement in response to comments by Professor Stephen Reicher – a member of the scientific pandemic insights group on behaviours, which feeds into the Sage advisory body – who said the prospect of further lockdowns could not be discounted.

Kwarteng said discussions about such measures or restrictions on holidays were “completely unhelpful”.

The cabinet minister added: “We don’t want to go back into lockdown or into further restrictions.”

Challenged on the government saying the same thing last year before further measures were introduced, he added: “This time last year, we didn’t have the vaccine.”