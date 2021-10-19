James O'Brien Says What Everyone Is Thinking About The UK's Climbing Covid Infection Rate

Radio presenter James O’Brien has blamed the government’s inaction over the pandemic for the UK’s climbing Covid infection rate.

The UK is experiencing close to 50,000 new cases a day having reached a three-month high on Monday with 49,156 cases, meaning it now has one of the highest infection rates in the world.

There have been 138,629 Covid-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Britain – with 45 deaths reported on Monday alone.

Yet there are almost no restrictions in place across the country at the moment.

Dozens of MPs also stunned the public by appearing in the jam-packed House of Commons without wearing a mask on Monday.

Speaking on Tuesday on his LBC show, O’Brien said: “I just don’t know what the [government] are going to do.”

He continued: “I found that picture of the House of Commons yesterday – it was enough to feel awful about.

“I don’t get it – unless there is some sort of plan, whether conscious or unconscious, [that] if we behave as if it’s all over, then it will be.

″I’ve got no more than that.”

Gathering to honour the life of murdered Tory MP Sir David Amess, few Conservatives were seen wearing a face covering despite being in close proximity to more than 200 people in the Commons for the occasion.