'I Didn't Break Any Rules' – Friend Of Boris And Carrie Hits Back At Lockdown Allegations

A friend of Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie has hit back at allegations she broke lockdown rules by spending Christmas with the couple.

Campaigner Nimco Ali tweeted: “No I did not break any rules but you all knew that and just wanted a reason to tweet hate.”

Ali who is an independent government adviser on tackling violence against women and girls said she had received two days of “racist and disgusting tweets” after an account called Politics For All tagged her in an “untrue story”.

“This App is just wild,” she added.

She shared the original tweet which claimed they “broke” lockdown rules, adding: “Feel free to delete this because you know you only tagged me to get me dragged on here.”