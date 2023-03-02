No One Wants to Perform at King Charles’ Coronation and Yes, Twitter’s Got Jokes

Twitter Twitter has thoughts

King Charles’ coronation is almost upon us and obviously, it is expected to be a star studded grand affair, which means there are likely to be musical guests performing.

And while it might seem like a very easy gig for the organisers to schedule, turns out they’re having a very hard time with it because many A-list musicians have reportedly declined invitations to perform at the event.

According to various sources, stars like Harry Styles, Adele and Robbie Williams all declined to perform due to their jam packed schedules, with the Spice Girls and Elton John also joining the list of non performers.

And this lack of interest by artists to perform at the King’s coronation has definitely caught the eye of the people on social media.

And obviously, Twitter’s got jokes.

Many of them pointed out that the organisers have quite the nerve to ask Elton John, given that he was very close friends with Diana and performed Candle In the Wind at her funeral — which has famously been dubbed as Diana’s song.

Elton John when they asked him: pic.twitter.com/0x47hPLAE9 — JG (@JGpunto) February 26, 2023

Elton John when he received an invitation to perform at his good personal friend Princess Diana’s ex-husband’s coronation. pic.twitter.com/FZ5mKQMD9T — Lee (@JustifyMyLee) February 26, 2023

Imagine if Sir Elton said yes just to perform Candle in the Wind 1997 on loop. — toRa // Macan Wigit (@torantula) February 27, 2023

I'm amused by the continued parade of performers declining to sing at Chucky's coronation. Like he thought Elton John, who adapted "Goodbye England's Rose" for Diana was going to? He'll end up with Clapton. — Portia ♍️ 🐳McGonagal portiamcgonagal1619 on Insta (@PortiaMcGonagal) February 26, 2023

Because of the influx of people declining to perform at the event, people on Twitter turned it into a meme template, pretending to decline to perform as well.

K.K. Slider has reportedly declined to perform at King Charles III’s coronation. pic.twitter.com/ZGGZKyQT9c — diana 🦋 (@dianahorizons) February 26, 2023

We’ve obviously declined to perform at the coronation of Charles SpongeBob for many reasons. — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) February 26, 2023

Kendall Roy has reportedly declined to preform at King Charles III’s coronation. pic.twitter.com/0BhwGlpUzM — ? (@ongsuns) February 27, 2023

Ariana DeBose has reportedly turned down a performance at King Charles III’s coronation.



"Viola Davis is my woman King", she said. pic.twitter.com/E3joKAfXxb — Charlie Duncan (@CharlieHDuncan) February 20, 2023

rapper Lil Timmy Tim has reportedly declined to perform at King Charles III’s coronation. pic.twitter.com/yyEMsUKF6J — ًval (@imoIacat) March 1, 2023

Peppa Pig has reportedly declined to perform at King Charles III’s coronation. pic.twitter.com/W8f7IRttOT — Luke Hausman (@LukeHausman) February 27, 2023

Eddie Munson has reportedly declined to perform at King Charles III’s Coronation. pic.twitter.com/LbagfuO2SA — charlie (@pocketpyo) February 28, 2023

While many of the artists have declined due to the fact that their schedules don’t align with the event, and they have concerts and gigs scheduled in different parts of the world on the big day, people on social media are enjoying the chaos ensuing from the string of declined invitations coming in.