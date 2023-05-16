No, Using Your Vibrator A Lot Won't Make Your Clitoris Go Numb Forever

Antonio Garcia Recena via Getty Images

Some intimate ‘me-time’ to unwind at the end of a stressful day isn’t just good for the soul but also comes (no pun intended) with a host of health benefits.

It releases the happy hormone dopamine, the body’s natural pain reliever, endorphins, and prolactin, which can help boost your mood.

And, as if that wasn’t good enough, it’s thought that masturbation can also improve your sex life. For example, this 2009 study links frequent vibrator use to a high sex drive and positive sexual function, as well as general sexual wellness. Win, win!

But what if you’ve been burning the massage candle at both ends this Masturbation May? Can using your vibrator too much cause you to feel a bit numb down there, or cause your partner to have to do extra work so you feel something?

Not necessarily says Cameron Long-Tel, Sexpert and LELO Brand Ambassador:

“After using a vibrator you might experience temporary numbness, but like any kind of intense stimulation, your body probably just needs some time to rest and recover.

“Evidence shows that vibrators don’t have a long-term numbing effect, and in fact are more likely to help when it comes to orgasm, increased lubrication, and decreased pain,” she explains.

So, you can actually enjoy yourself and leave all your delicate nerve endings in tact. Good to know!

Research backs this up; a report published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine in 2009 found that 71% of women who’ve used a vibrator have never suffered any genital symptoms as a result.

Where does this ‘numb vagina’ myth come from? According to professional sexologist Jill McDevitt, PhD, it’s a fear-mongering tale invented by people who don’t understand female anatomy or sexuality.

“Society feels and teaches women to feel uncomfortable with the idea of women experiencing pleasure for the sake of pleasure and getting themselves off,” McDevitt told Healthline.

As a result, she says people with vulvas are told that a vibrator will ruin things for their partner and they won’t be able to orgasm manually.

But as we’ve mentioned, female masturbation can have benefits as long as your rabbit vibrator. Long-Tel explains that it relieves sexual tension, reduces stress and improves your sleep and self-esteem.

She says that regular female masturbation can actually make it easier to climax with a partner by relieving stress and tension: “When regularly bringing yourself to orgasm, relieving stress and tension with a feel-good dopamine hit actually makes it easier to climax together.”