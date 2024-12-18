No.10 Hits Back At Latest 'Desperate Rhetoric' From Top Putin Ally After He Slams UK Journalists

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Dmitry Medvedev via Associated Press

A top ally of Vladimir Putin has been slapped down by the prime minister’s spokesperson after threatening staff at The Times.

Dmitry Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy chair of Russia’s security council, said the journalists and management team at the newspaper were “legitimate military targets” on Telegram.

It comes after The Times said the assassination of top Russian general Igor Kirllov – which Ukrainian sources have taken credit for – was “a legitimate act of defence” for Kyiv in an editorial on Tuesday.

Keir Starmer’s spokesperson told reporters on Wednesday that Medvedev’s threats are “simply the latest in a stream of desperate rhetoric” coming from the Kremlin.

The No.10 spokesperson said: “These comments are simply the latest in a stream of desperate rhetoric coming out of the Russian government.

“We take any threats made by Russia incredibly seriously.

“We will do whatever it takes to protect the British public and freedom of the press.”

Medvedev, a keen ally of Vladimir Putin, served as the Russian president himself between 2008 and 2012, and prime minister of the country between 2012 and 2020.

He has often been very vocal about the war effort, and this week was no exception.

On social media, he said it was “impossible” to ignore The Times’ editorial – and “the bastards” – in the newspaper.

He claimed that according to the journalists’ logic, all Nato decision-makers providing assistance to Kyiv are therefore “participating in a hybrid or conventional war against Russia.”

The Putin ally claimed: “These individuals can and should be considered legitimate military targets for the Russian state. And for all Russian patriots for that matter.”

He claimed their accomplices are also “legitimate military targets”, including the “lousy jackals from The Times, who cowardly hid behind an editorial” and “the publication’s entire management team”.