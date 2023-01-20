No.10 Says Rishi Sunak Seatbelt Investigation A 'Matter For The Police'

Prime minister Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak

Downing Street has said any decision to investigate Rishi Sunak for not wearing a seatbelt is “a matter for the police”, after a Tory MP suggested it would be a waste of time.

The prime minister removed his seatbelt while filming a social media clip in the back of a moving car on Thursday.

Fines of up to £500 can be issued for failing to wear a belt when one is available.

The prime minister’s spokesperson said on Friday that Sunak had made a “mistake” and “thinks it’s important to do so as people should wear their seatbelt”.

But Blackpool MP Scott Benton said “politically motivated complaints” about the offence were “not good use of frontline resources”.

The Tory backbencher said while the force did an “amazing job”, he believed “their time is better spent investigating serious crime which impacts on my constituents”.

Asked if No.10 agreed with Benton, the spokesperson said: “It’s entirely a matter for the police where they allocate resources.”

Asked if Sunak would apologise publicly, the spokesperson added: “I’m here speaking on behalf of the prime minister.”

Labour said it would be “very serious” if Sunak was to receive a second fine, having paid a fixed-penalty notice during the partygate scandal while chancellor.