    NEWS
    04/05/2018 08:21 BST | Updated 41 minutes ago

    Nobel Prize For Literature Postponed Amid Sexual Assault Scandal

    It will be awarded next year.

    JONAS EKSTROMER via Getty Images
    People gather at Stortorget square in Stockholm during a Swedish Academy meeting in April to support former permanent secretary Sara Danius who stood down

    This year’s Nobel Prize for literature has been postponed after a sexual assault scandal at the Swedish Academy, organisers have announced.

    The prize will be awarded in 2019 instead, the Swedish Academy has said, amid an argument over how accusations against the husband of one its members were handled.

    The scandal has seen a string of Swedish Academy board members resign.

    “The crisis in the Swedish Academy has adversely affected the Nobel Prize,” the Nobel Foundation said.

    “Their decision underscores the seriousness of the situation and will help safeguard the long-term reputation of the Nobel Prize.

    “None of this impacts the awarding of the 2018 Nobel Prizes in other prize categories.”

    Reuters
    Anders Olsson the acting permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, announces on Friday that the 2018 Nobe Prize For Literature is to be postponed

    In November, French photographer Jean-Claude Arnault was accused of sexual assault. His wife, poet Katarina Frostenson, is a member of the Swedish academy.

    Since then, three of the prize jurors have resigned over the decision not to expel Frostenson.

