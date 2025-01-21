Noel Fielding Sets The Record Straight On Rumours About His Bake Off Future

Noel Fielding pictured in 2024 via Associated Press

Noel Fielding will return to the Great British Bake Off this year, his team has insisted.

Last week, Noel made headlines when it was revealed that production on his Apple TV+ comedy The Completely Made-Up Adventures Of Dick Turpin had been abruptly shut down, despite filming reportedly around three-quarters finished.

At the time, Noel’s agent denied that he had “dropped out” of the project, instead saying that “one of the main cast members who has not been well is not recovered enough to complete the filming”, which was “hugely disappointing” for all concerned.

Following this, The Sun reported that the former Mighty Boosh comic was in “crisis talks” with the team at Bake Off about whether he will be able to join co-host Alison Hammond on this year’s season, with the tabloid claiming Noel could be about to “step down” from the gig.

However, his spokesperson has since told The Standard: “There has been absolutely no discussion about Noel stepping down from Bake Off.

“We have been in contact with Channel 4 and Love Productions throughout all the speculation and his ‘stepping down’ has never been part of that dialogue.”

They added: “We can confirm he will be returning to co-host the next series of Bake Off.”

Channel 4

Noel is now Bake Off’s longest-serving host, joining the show when it made the jump to Channel 4 in 2017, taking over the job from Mel and Sue.

He originally co-hosted with Sandi Toksvig, who later made no secret of the fact that Bake Off wasn’t exactly her favourite job, and later presented alongside Matt Lucas and his current right-hand woman, Alison Hammond.

