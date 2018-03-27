The use of gagging orders to silence sexual harassment claims should be outlawed, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has said.

The report, which gathered evidence from more than 1,000 people and their employers, uncovered a litany of “truly shocking” examples of sexual harassment, including a 17-year-old who locked herself in a toilet after men “joked” about rape, and a woman who lost her job and her health after experiencing sexual harassment.

The report condemns “corrosive” working cultures in the UK and demands new laws to void any contract which bars individuals from speaking out about sexual harassment or future acts of discrimination, harassment or victimisation.

It found that one in five women had been harassed by customers or clients and, of those, only around half reported their experience.

The investigation by the UK’s leading human rights watchdog was launched in the wake of the revelations about the now-defunct Presidents Club, where hostesses were made to sign confidentiality agreements prior to working at the notorious men-only annual dinner, during which many women said they were routinely harassed by rich and powerful men.

The EHRC said, despite the high-profile #MeToo campaign shining a light on the scale of sexual harassment, toxic working environments have been “normalised”.