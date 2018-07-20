Firefighters Called To North London Tower Block Blaze

UPDATE: London Fire Brigade has said the fire is now under control.
Fifty firefighters have been called to a fire which broke out in a high-rise block of flats in north London.
A sixth-floor flat is alight in a 23-floor tower by the North Mall in Edmonton, a spokeswoman for the London Fire Brigade said.
One man has been led to safety through an internal staircase while around 50 residents left the building before crews arrived.
Videos posted on social media showed thick black smoke billowing up the side of the building.
Ten fire engines were on the scene after nearly 50 calls were received about the blaze at 5.39pm.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
Tottenham, Chingford and Southgate fire stations are in attendance.
