Northern Rail Lines Seen As 'Valueless,' Leaked Emails Reveal

Northern Rail lines were seen as “valueless” and ministers were warned of the looming rail chaos passengers would face as long as two years ago, startling leaked emails are said to reveal.

Labour MP Lisa Nandy called Department of Transport (DfT) staff exchanges she had obtained “a disgrace” during a tense stand-off with Theresa May over the issue in the Commons on Wednesday.

Brandishing the leaked documents during Prime Minister’s Questions, the Wigan MP said the emails proved ministers were warned of the slew of cancellations and delays northern passengers have faced over the last month.

It comes as it was revealed that misery on Northern Rail and Govia Thameslink services could continue until November, with Transport Secretary Chris Grayling maintaining his position that train bosses and Network Rail had not done enough to prepare.

Nandy said passengers had “had enough” and told the PM: “I have been handed emails from within the Department for Transport that show that ministers and officials were warned of impending chaos as long ago as two years ago.