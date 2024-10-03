Nosebleeds That Last More Than This Many Minutes May Require An A&E Visit

lofilolo via Getty Images

When I was a kid, I was convinced riding in a helicopter would give you a nosebleed, because the two always seemed to coincide in movies.

Now I’m older, I know that causes can range from pregnancy to picking the area too aggressively, or even blowing your nose too hard.

“Nosebleeds are not usually a sign of anything serious,” the NHS says, and they can mostly be treated at home.

But sometimes, a scarlet-streaming nostril can reveal more serious health issues ― especially if they last longer than a certain amount of time.

How long can a nosebleed last before I need to worry?

The NHS says that one of the signs you may need to visit A&E if your nosebleed lasts longer than 10 to 15 minutes.

That’s because some nosebleeds come from deeper in the nose than usual, ie. from a broken nose, a blood clotting issue or even a blow to the head.

Nosebleeds that come from deep within the nose may last longer and will need medical attention, the NHS advises.

Aside from those that last longer than 10 to 15 minutes, the NHS adds that you should call 999 or go to A&E:

the bleeding seems excessive

you’re swallowing a large amount of blood that makes you vomit

the bleeding started after a blow to your head

you’re feeling weak or dizzy

you’re having difficulty breathing.

You should visit your GP if you’re having signs of anaemia, if you regularly get nosebleeds, if a nosebleed happens to a child under two, if you’re on blood thinners like warfarin or if you’ve got a condition that means your blood doesn’t clot well.

How can I stop a nosebleed?

You should sit down, lean forward with your mouth open and pinch your nose just above your nostrils for up to 15 minutes.

Interestingly, the NHS says that while holding a bag of frozen peas or an icepack against your nose “may” staunch the bleeding somewhat, there’s “no evidence” to show it works.