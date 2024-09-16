Noticing These Types Of Heart Palpitations Can Be A Sign Of Health Issues

Science Photo Library - IAN HOOTON. via Getty Images

Let’s start with the good news – the NHS says that most heart palpitations are “harmless”.

“When you have heart palpitations, your heartbeat feels uncomfortable or unusual,” their site reads, adding that those affected may feel as though their heartbeat is fluttering, thumping, racing or just plain irregular.

They can last for seconds, minutes, or even longer, and the “common” condition can arise from strenuous exercise, a lack of sleep, stress, certain medicines, alcohol or nicotine.

They can even be a part of the menopause.

But sometimes, heart palpitations can be a symptom of something more serious like anaemia, hyperthyroidism, or arrhythmia (a heart rhythm problem).

How can I tell?

How long the palpitations last, and how often they recur, can be a clear sign you need to see your GP, the NHS says. This is also the case if they appear alongside certain symptoms.

If they last longer than a few minutes, keep coming back or get worse, you should contact your doctor. The same goes if you have a heart condition, or if you have a family history of heart problems.

If you’re tired, paler than usual, have shortness of breath, and/or are experiencing headaches alongside palpitations, you could have iron deficiency anaemia.

If they come alongside anxiety, hyperactivity, muscle weakness, sensitivity to cold, diarrhoea, itchiness, needing to pee more than usual and/or difficulty sleeping, you could be dealing with an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism).

Feeling dizzy, experiencing shortness of breath, and feeling faint while experiencing palpitations can be a sign of heart arrhythmia, meanwhile.

The NHS advises you to call 999 or go to A&E if you have heart palpitations alongside chest pain, shortness of breath, feeling faint or fainting.

How can I get rid of heart palpitations?

It sounds a bit glib, but it depends on how you got them.

If you have iron deficiency anaemia, taking iron supplements can help.

Sleeping more, reducing stress, and not overdoing the booze can help to get rid of them too if that’s the cause.

Hyperthyroidism can be managed with medicines, radiation, or surgery.

If it’s a heart issue, you might need to take medication or have a procedure.

However, if your palpitations do not come with any other symptoms, are rare, and don’t last long, good news. “They often do not need to be treated,” the NHS says.