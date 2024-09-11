Noticing This Sensation In 1 Leg Can Be A Sign of Health Issues

krisanapong detraphiphat via Getty Images

Significant leg pain, redness, heat, swelling, the inability to put weight on your leg, and deep injury ― especially an injury which was accompanied by a popping or grinding sound ― all need immediate medical attention, health provider Mayo Clinic’s site says.

But if you’ve got a stabbing, shooting, or tingling pain in one leg, and/or weakness and numbness, you may have sciatica.

The NHS says that one in 20 people with lower back pain go on to develop sciatica, which is caused by “physical or chemical irritation of one of the nerve roots in the lower back”.

While it usually gets better in four to six weeks, sciatica can sometimes linger.

What causes sciatica?

It can arise thanks to a slipped disc (when the soft cushion between the bones of your spine sticks out), spinal stenosis (when the part of the spine the sciatic nerve passes through narrows), spondylolisthesis (when one of the bones in your spine slips), and plain ol’ back pain.

The most common cause is a slipped disc, though.

It usually only appears in one leg and may also affect your hip, lower back, bottom, and feet. The NHS says that you should “go to A&E or call 999” if you experience sciatica on both sides.

You’re more likely to feel it in the back of your legs.

It can feel like an “electrical” or “burning” pain – some parts might feel numb while others simultaneously feel tingly or sore, the University of Pennsylvania’s medical site Penn Medicine shared.

You might notice the pain more when passing a bowel movement, laughing, sneezing or coughing. It can also be worse at certain times of the day or night.

“Men between 30 and 50 years of age are more likely to have sciatica,” they add.

Is sciatica dangerous?

Sciatica itself is only a symptom (like toothache) ― it’s not the source of the problem.

But the back and nerve issues it indicates can sometimes be severe.

The NHS says you should see your GP if the pain hasn’t improved after doing your best to treat it at home for a few weeks, if it’s getting worse, or if it’s stopping you from doing your normal activities.

They add you should seek urgent medical attention if you have sciatica on both sides, severe or worsening weakness or numbness in both legs, numbness around your genitals or anus, new difficulty starting or controlling your pee, or new loss of bowel control or not noticing when you need to poo.