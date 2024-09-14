Noticing Pain On Your Left Side Can Be A Symptom Of These Conditions

AsiaVision via Getty Images

In those cases, the side the symptoms appear on may be more or less random. You may notice these on the left side and not the right, but they’re not inherently exclusive to that half.

But according to the health information site Medical News Today, some conditions are only, or predominantly, felt on your left.

That’s because of where certain organs are placed on your body ― if you suspect you’ve damaged any of these, you should speak to a doctor as soon as you can.

Which conditions show up on the left-hand side?

Again, many conditions that are not specific to your left-hand side (like ovarian cyst ruptures) can be felt on that half of your body. Pain in your left side does not mean you have any of the following conditions.

With that said, the NHS says that diverticulitis, pancreatitis, and an enlarged spleen always, or usually, show up on your left.

Diverticulitis happens when small tears and pockets in your large intestine become infected or inflamed, leaving you bloated and sore.

Especially in people of European descent, diverticulitis most often happens in the last part of your colon which is in your lower left abdomen. People of Asian descent may feel it in the upper-right quadrant instead, however.

The pain of chronic pancreatitis, where a pancreas has been so damaged by inflammation it stops working properly, “usually develops in the middle or left side of your tummy and can move along your back,” says the NHS.

This is down to the location of the organ.

Meanwhile, an enlarged, ruptured, or damaged spleen “is usually felt as a pain behind your left ribs,” again thanks to its place in your body.

What if I notice any of these signs?

You should see a doctor if you suspect any of these conditions. Severe, sudden, and unusual pain, or pain in your chest, should be checked out as soon as possible.

“A person should seek immediate medical attention if they have pain on either side of their body and other symptoms of a heart attack,” Medical News Today adds.