Nosferatu's Director Reveals The 'Demented' Scene He Had To Cut

Universal Pictures, Focus Features

If, like me, you’re far better with rom-coms than you are with horror, Nosferatu’s recent remake ― which sees Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgård, Willem Defoe, and more join forces to recreate the terrifying 1922 movie ― may not be for you.

Sure, the 2024 version has gotten rave reviews, but there’s all the plaguing, weeping, and horrific visions to consider.

Advertisement

And in a recent panel with IMAX, director Robert Eggers revealed there’s another “fun fact” that’ll surely keep fellow squeamish viewers far away.

“If you watch the movie again, you might notice that the back holes in the vampires are still bleeding,” he shared, referring to Count Orlak (Bill).

Advertisement

“His eyes are still bleeding, [Count Orlok’s] ears are still bleeding in that final shot. And we also rigged it so that like, his anus was bleeding,” the filmmaker added.

“It didn’t seem quite as emotionally effective,” he joked to a giggling audience, “And we literally had to put a cork in it.”

via Associated Press

Advertisement

Robert had previously called the cut scene “demented,” telling Variety: “if you look very closely at that shot, Orlok is still bleeding out of his eyes, ears and nose. There are some maggot holes in his back.”

He added, “We also rigged it so that he would be bleeding out of his anus.”

The scene was cut (and, we hope, disinfected and cauterised) because “it was very comical.”