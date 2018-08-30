Sixty years ago, a mob of hundreds of people went on the rampage on the streets of Notting Hill, clashing with West Indian immigrants in race riots that shocked the nation.

The nearly week-long clash in August 1958, between white youths known as Teddy Boys and members of the black community in the area, led to the first race relations campaigns and the creation of the famous Notting Hill Carnival.

Aimed at bringing the community together, the event has gone from strength-to-strength in the last six decades – but today’s residents fear gentrification of the area risks driving a wedge between neighbours once again.

After their arrival in the UK, Windrush migrants scrimped and saved money to eventually buy their own houses, with many selling up before the revamp of the area began in earnest.

Isolene Williams, of Ladbroke Grove, was one of those – though she still lives in the home she bought.

The retired dressmaker, 89, migrated from Jamaica in the 1950s and has been a Notting Hill resident ever since.

She said: “This carnival is supposed to be a lively, Caribbean occasion and, as far as I can see, it has changed along with the local area.

“The so-called ‘top notch’ people said they don’t want carnival any more. Meanwhile, we, the poor people who live here, can’t afford to have a stall like we used to, in the 1970s and 1980s.

“The whole thing has become privatised and we are are being priced out.”

Windrush citizens, who had been led to believe they would receive a warm welcome when they were invited to come and help rebuild Britain following the war, had been steadily arriving in the country from 1948, encouraged by campaigns from successive British governments.

The intervening 10 years saw a marked increase in black people in parts of the UK, as the Windrush generation settled in to work mainly within the NHS, British Rail and public transport, and brought over their children and relatives.

But by the 1950s, working class Teddy Boys were beginning to display hostility towards black families, a situation exploited by politician Oswald Mosley, who announced he would stand in Notting Hill in the 1959 general election.

Mosley held regular, well-attended meetings in the area in 1958. Other far-right groups such as the White Defence League inflamed the racist attitudes by urging disaffected white people to “Keep Britain White”.

The violence in Notting Hill, which at the time was a poor and rundown area, was sparked during the long bank holiday weekend when youths saw a white woman, Maj-Britt Morrison, arguing with her black husband, Raymond, outside Latimer Road Tube station.