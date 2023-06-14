Fathers Of Students Killed In Nottingham Attack Urge People To 'Look After Each Other'

Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber's fathers – Sanjoy Kumar and David Webber – speak during a vigil at the University of Nottingham. Jacob KingJacob King/PA Wire

The heartbroken fathers of two university students killed in a knife and van attack in Nottingham have given emotional speeches at a vigil in the city – and urged people to “look after each other”.

Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19-year-old Nottingham University students and keen athletes, were stabbed to death in a street near student housing on Tuesday during a 90-minute rampage.

Grace’s father, Sanjoy Kumar, told crowds “you need to love everyone” with the hand of Barnaby’s dad, David Webber, on his shoulder.

He said Grace, like Barnaby, loved coming up to Nottingham.

“In fact, we couldn’t get her down,” he added.

“I said to her last week, ‘come down’, she said ‘well, after she’s had a few more sessions’. I used to call them her crisis meetings.

“The love that we have out here, I just wish we had it everywhere. So, look after each other is the big thing.

“Look after your friends and look after people around you. It is so important.”

"Look after each other"



Fathers of students killed in Nottingham attacks speak to thousands attending vigil https://t.co/EpePuPhbAA pic.twitter.com/VUn8FvupuN — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 14, 2023

He continued: “Grace and her friend, they fell together and you just need to be friends with everyone.

“You need to love everyone and I wish we had more of it.

“But most of all, all of you guys, everyone who’s here who Grace may not have even touched, I really thank you for being here and taking the time.”

David Webber told crowds in Nottingham through tears how he had lost his “baby boy”.

“I cannot comprehend how I am going to deal with it,” he added

“Myself and Emma and Charlie and his family and friends … I know Barny would be super-touched by everyone that’s here.

“He loved it. He loved it here. He couldn’t wait to come back. It drove me mad.

“His heart will be with you guys forever and thank you so much. I really can’t say much more.”

Ian Coates, a school caretaker in his 60s, was the third person killed by the same suspect, also with a knife.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man who was arrested by police, stole Coates’ van and used it to run down a group of pedestrians, hurting three more people, one critically.

Two of the three victims of the attack on Tuesday: Grace O'Malley-Kumar, left, and Barnaby Webber, right PA

Tributes to the 19-year-olds have poured in since they were stabbed to death as they walked home from a night out in Nottingham just after 4am on Tuesday.

Relatives of the medical student and history student could be seen embracing as crowds joined them in their grief on the University of Nottingham’s main campus.

The family of Barnaby Webber – father David (left) and brother Charlie – embrace during a vigil at the University of Nottingham. Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images

The families of Grace Kumar and Barnaby Webber (seated front) attend a vigil at the University of Nottingham after they and Ian Coates were killed and another three hurt in connected attacks on Tuesday morning. Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images

